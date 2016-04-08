April 8 Laramide Resources Ltd :

* Laramide Resources executes definitive share purchase agreement to acquire acquire Church Rock and Crownpoint ISR projects in New Mexico

* Total consideration to be paid by Laramide to URI is US$12.5 million , over a three-year period

* Deal to include a combination of cash, shares, a promissory note and option for URI to acquire Laramide's La Sal project in Utah for $4m

* Initial cash payment of US$5.25 million is due on closing