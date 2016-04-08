BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Laramide Resources Ltd :
* Laramide Resources executes definitive share purchase agreement to acquire acquire Church Rock and Crownpoint ISR projects in New Mexico
* Total consideration to be paid by Laramide to URI is US$12.5 million , over a three-year period
* Deal to include a combination of cash, shares, a promissory note and option for URI to acquire Laramide's La Sal project in Utah for $4m
* Initial cash payment of US$5.25 million is due on closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.