April 8 Arthur J Gallagher & Co
* Arthur j. Gallagher & co. Announces new credit facility
and planned private placement debt transaction
* Arthur j gallagher & co says facility replaces a $600
million unsecured revolving credit facility that was due to
expire on september 19 , 2018
* Arthur j gallagher & co says entered into an $800 million
unsecured credit facility, expiring on april 8, 2021
* Announced that it anticipates closing a private placement
of $275 million of senior unsecured notes in june 2016
* Entered into an $800 million unsecured credit facility
with a group of financial institutions led by bank of montreal
* At gallagher's request, facility may be increased to $1.1
billion upon satisfaction of certain conditions
