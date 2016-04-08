BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 8 Nav Canada
* Nav canada announces second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue $309 million
* Nav canada says growth in air traffic volumes of 4.5 per cent for q2 of fiscal 2016
* Says To Revise Service Charges Through A Temporary One-Year rate reduction in addition to revisions to our base rates
* Nav canada says also proposing to revise its base rates in order to ensure they are aligned with costs.
* Nav canada says proposed revision will result in an average reduction of 3.9 per cent from existing base rates
* Net movement in regulatory deferral accounts for q2 was an expense of $15 million as compared to an expense of $11 million
* Nav canada qtrly net loss (before net movement in regulatory deferral accounts including rate stabilization) of $24 million versus net loss of $22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.