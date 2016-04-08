April 8 Nav Canada

* Nav canada announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $309 million

* Nav canada says growth in air traffic volumes of 4.5 per cent for q2 of fiscal 2016

* Says To Revise Service Charges Through A Temporary One-Year rate reduction in addition to revisions to our base rates

* Nav canada says also proposing to revise its base rates in order to ensure they are aligned with costs.

* Nav canada says proposed revision will result in an average reduction of 3.9 per cent from existing base rates

* Net movement in regulatory deferral accounts for q2 was an expense of $15 million as compared to an expense of $11 million

* Nav canada qtrly net loss (before net movement in regulatory deferral accounts including rate stabilization) of $24 million versus net loss of $22 million