* Estimated revenues for quarter reflect a decline in demand, as subsys prescription volumes were down

* Says company estimates decrease in wholesale channel inventory levels to be in range of $7 million

* Preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016 will be in range of $61 million to $62 million

* Expects subsys prescription decline is close to stabilizing

* Believes "heightened publicity" around opioid epidemic resulted in sensitivity by some healthcare providers to prescribe opioids

* At current sales levels, company believes it will remain profitable and intends to pursue all of its research and development projects