April 11 Yamana Gold Inc says
* Q1 production of approximately 308,000 ounces of gold
* Yamana gold inc sees may to december average gold
production 30,000 oz
* Acquisition of rdm to raise production profile of brio
gold division to initial annualized production at full capacity
of 250,000 gold ounces
* Yamana gold inc sees 2017 gold production of 85,000 oz,
sees 2018 gold production of 104,000 oz
* Consolidated gold production guidance increased by 30,000
ounces, 85,000 ounces and 104,000 ounces in 2016, 2017 and 2018
* For full year of 2016, company expects production of
approximately 50,000 ounces of gold
