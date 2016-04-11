April 11 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
* Hertz global holdings inc says affirms full year 2016
adjusted corporate ebitda guidance in range of $1.6 to $1.7
billion despite lower expected revenue
* Company continues to expect modest U.S. RAC transaction
day growth in 2016
* Hertz global holdings inc says for q1 2016, expects U.S.
RAC revenue per available car day to decline between 2.5 to 3.5
percent
* Hertz global holdings sees q1, FY 2016 U.S. Car rental
revenue, consolidated q1 adjusted earnings per share to be lower
than previously expected
* "we are disappointed that pricing pressure experienced
late in 2015 further intensified in q1 of 2016"
* Continues to expect to achieve $350 million of incremental
savings in 2016
* Similar to 2015, company expects a lower rate of savings
realization during first half of year
* For 2016, now expects U.S. RAC total revenue to be flat to
1.5 percent lower versus company's previous guidance of 1.5 to
2.5 percent
* Expects a lower rate of savings realization during first
half of 2016 as targeted initiatives ramp up throughout 2016
