April 11 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz global holdings inc says affirms full year 2016 adjusted corporate ebitda guidance in range of $1.6 to $1.7 billion despite lower expected revenue

* Company continues to expect modest U.S. RAC transaction day growth in 2016

* Hertz global holdings inc says for q1 2016, expects U.S. RAC revenue per available car day to decline between 2.5 to 3.5 percent

* Full-Year adjusted earnings per share guidance of between $0.95 per share and $1.10 per share,

* Hertz global holdings sees q1, FY 2016 U.S. Car rental revenue, consolidated q1 adjusted earnings per share to be lower than previously expected

* "we are disappointed that pricing pressure experienced late in 2015 further intensified in q1 of 2016"

* Continues to expect to achieve $350 million of incremental savings in 2016

* Sees full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance of between $0.95 per share and $1.10 per share

* Similar to 2015, company expects a lower rate of savings realization during first half of year

* For 2016, now expects U.S. RAC total revenue to be flat to 1.5 percent lower versus company's previous guidance of 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* Expects a lower rate of savings realization during first half of 2016 as targeted initiatives ramp up throughout 2016

* Hertz global holdings inc says continues to expect modest U.S. RAC transaction day growth in 2016

* Hertz global holdings inc sees fy 2016 earnings per share of between $0.95 per share and $1.10 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hertz global holdings inc says continues to expect to achieve $350 million of incremental savings in 2016

* Hertz global holdings inc says expects a lower rate of savings realization during first half of year as targeted initiatives ramp up throughout 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )