* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from February 2016 and 23.0 pct from March 2015

* Says March OTC trading volume of $266.7 billion , a decrease of 3.5 pct from February 2016

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March active OTC accounts of 136,559, a decrease of 5.0 pct from February 2016 and an increase of 37.9 pct from March 2015

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility seen in latter half of Q4 continued into Q1

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility resulted in Gain's retail revenue per million tracking roughly 10 pct above our Q4 2015 levels