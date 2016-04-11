April 11 Auryn Resources Inc
* Auryn Resources Inc announces $8 mln bought deal public
offering of flow-through shares and common shares
* Proceeds will be used to incur Canadian exploration
expenditures that are "flow-through mining expenditures"
* To purchase 3.2 million flow through shares and 1.4
million non-flow through shares
* To purchase shares at a price of $1.89 per flow-through
share and $1.40 per common share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)