April 11 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says announced it has amended its
$4.0 billion secured revolving credit facility agreement
maturing in 2019 with its bank Syndicate Group
* Borrowing base reaffirmed at $4.0 billion , consistent
with current availability
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says next scheduled redetermination
of borrowing base postponed until June 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says senior secured leverage ratio
covenant relief granted until September 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says interest coverage ratio
covenant reduced to 0.65x through March 2017
* Amendment includes collateral value coverage test, which
may limit borrowing capacity if co's collateral coverage ratio
falls below 1.25x
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says amendment also gives
Chesapeake ability to incur up to $2.5 billion of first lien
indebtedness secured on a pari passu basis
