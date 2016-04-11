April 11 Whitecap Resources Inc

* Announces an increase to its 2016 capital program by $78 million to $148 million from previous guidance of $70 million

* Increased capital program will be funded by reducing monthly dividend to $0.0233 per share and increased funds flow

* Revises 2016 average production to 39,500 boe/d from 38,800 boe/d