April 11 Whitecap Resources Inc
* Announces an increase to its 2016 capital program by $78
million to $148 million from previous guidance of $70 million
* Increased capital funded by reducing monthly dividend to
$0.0233/share from $0.0375/share and increased funds flow
* Revises 2016 average production to 39,500 boe/d from
38,800 boe/d
