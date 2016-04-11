Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc :
* Distribution agreements with Gamidor Diagnostics in Israel, Durviz s.l. Parque Tecnológico de Valencia in Spain, Portugal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.