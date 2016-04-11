April 11 Juniper Networks Inc

* Expect results to be lower than initial guidance for q1

* "although we expect results to be lower than our initial guidance for Q1, we remain constructive on fiscal 2016"

* Lower Q1 revenue due to weaker than expected demand from enterprise,timing of deployments of certain u.s. And emea tier 1 telecoms

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S