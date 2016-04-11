April 11 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp

* Matt buckingham joins company as president, firearms division

* Mark smith promoted to president, manufacturing services division

* Multi-Divisional structure has now been expanded with creation of manufacturing services division

* Manufacturing services division to provide services to firearms and accessories divisions,new divisions co may establish in future