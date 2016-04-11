April 11 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
* Matt buckingham joins company as president, firearms
division
* Mark smith promoted to president, manufacturing services
division
* Says matt buckingham has been named to newly created role
of president of firearms division
* Multi-Divisional structure has now been expanded with
creation of manufacturing services division
* Manufacturing services division to provide services to
firearms and accessories divisions,new divisions co may
establish in future
