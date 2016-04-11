April 11 Alliancebernstein Holding Lp :

* Preliminary assets under management increased to $479 billion during march 2016 from $460 billion at end of February

* Net flows were positive in retail and private wealth channels and negative in institutions in March

* Market appreciation, including positive impact of currency moves against dollar, drove 4.1% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)