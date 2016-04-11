April 11 Halyard Health Inc :
* Acquisition is an all-cash transaction for a total
consideration of $174 million
* Deal funded with a combination of current cash and
halyard's revolving credit facility
* Transaction is expected to be $0.05 accretive to halyard's
fiscal year 2016 adjusted dilutive net earnings per share
* Updating its previously announced full year 2016 adjusted
diluted eps guidance to $1.50 to $1.70
* In 2017 transaction is expected to be approximately $0.15
accretive
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
