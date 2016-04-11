April 11 Basic Energy Services Inc

* Basic's march well servicing rig count remained unchanged at 421

* Based on activity in march, now expect our q1 revenues to be 18 to 20% lower than q4

* Well servicing rig hours for march were 37,000 producing a rig utilization rate of 35%, compared to 55% in march 2015

* Q1 revenue view $138.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Drilling rig days for march were 31 producing a rig utilization of 8%, compared to 50% in march 2015