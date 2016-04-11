Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Marathon Oil Corp Says Has Signed Agreements For Sale Of Its 10 Percent Working Interest In Outside
* Company will divest all of its wyoming upstream and midstream assets for $870 million, excluding closing adjustments
* Has signed agreements for sale of certain non-core assets for $950 million, bringing total to approximately $1.3 billion since last year
* Operated shenandoah discovery in gulf of mexico
* Assets sold include red butte pipeline, a 570-mile pipeline that is only export line in area
* In separate transactions, marathon oil has signed agreements for a combined total of approximately $80 million
* $80 million transactions includes sale of its 10 percent working interest in outside-operated Shenandoah discovery in gulf of Mexico
* Deal for about $80 million includes sale of operated natural gas assets in piceance basin in Colorado, undeveloped acreage in west texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.