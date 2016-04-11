April 11 Marathon Oil Corp Says Has Signed Agreements For Sale Of Its 10 Percent Working Interest In Outside

* Company will divest all of its wyoming upstream and midstream assets for $870 million, excluding closing adjustments

* Has signed agreements for sale of certain non-core assets for $950 million, bringing total to approximately $1.3 billion since last year

* Operated shenandoah discovery in gulf of mexico

* Assets sold include red butte pipeline, a 570-mile pipeline that is only export line in area

* In separate transactions, marathon oil has signed agreements for a combined total of approximately $80 million

* $80 million transactions includes sale of its 10 percent working interest in outside-operated Shenandoah discovery in gulf of Mexico

* Deal for about $80 million includes sale of operated natural gas assets in piceance basin in Colorado, undeveloped acreage in west texas