April 11 Enerplus Corp
* Says deal for approximately $95.5 million
* Divestment is expected to be accretive on both a
production per debt adjusted share and funds flow per debt
adjusted share basis
* Divestment is expected to have a modest impact on 2016
funds flow
* Enerplus is maintaining its 2016 production guidance range
of 90,000 to 94,000 boe per day, despite divestment
* Has used its 2016 divestment proceeds, which will total
$288.5 million upon closing of the divestment, to reduce its
outstanding debt
