Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation
* Continues to work with its creditors to formulate a comprehensive financial restructuring
* Continues to evaluate methods to restructure its balance sheet, ensure long-term viability of its business
* A number of proposals have been received from third parties regarding restructuring
* Board formed independent committee of directors to provide recommendation with respect to potential restructuring
* Company and its creditors are working to finding best alternative for long-term interests of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.