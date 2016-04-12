Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
April 12 Abbvie Inc
* U.S. FDA has granted accelerated approval of Venclexta (venetoclax) tablets for patients diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia
* Expects Venclexta, a tablet taken orally, will become commercially available in U.S. within a week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock