BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle CFO resumes duties following temporary medical leave of absence
* Chief financial officer Scott Tozier has returned to company following a temporary medical leave of absence
* Albemarle says Scott Tozier has resumed management responsibility for finance and shared services functions
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year