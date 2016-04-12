BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 Newmarket Gold Inc
* Qtrly production of 58,057 ounces
* Well positioned to deliver on 2016 production guidance of 205,000 - 220,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year