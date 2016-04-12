BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc
* Expects to report revenue of about $2.5 million for Q1 of 2016, representing an increase of 60 pct over prior quarter's revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year