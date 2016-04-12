BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli signs an exclusive solar panel supply agreement for PV projects in the Dominican Republic
* Says exclusivity period will run until mid 2019, during which commercial terms are also fixed by agreement
* Yingli green energy says to date, 50 MW of projects are at advanced stage with anticipated construction during 2017
* Yingli Europe expects to supply up to 200 megawatts of solar panels to European EPC partner
* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance