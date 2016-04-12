April 12 Fastenal Co

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* Qtrly net sales $986.7 million vs $953.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expect to continue to hold back on headcount additions until daily sales growth rates move closer to mid single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)