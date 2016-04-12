BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 Fastenal Co
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44
* Qtrly net sales $986.7 million vs $953.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expect to continue to hold back on headcount additions until daily sales growth rates move closer to mid single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: