BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 Jaguar Mining Inc
* Says consolidated gold production of 21,197 ounces in Q1 2016 versus 21,336 ounces in Q1 2015
* Q1 production was led by turmalina which delivered a 34 percent improvement in production to 15,772 ounces
* Confident in ability to achieve current full year production guidance of 90,000 - 95,000 ounces
* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance