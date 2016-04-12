BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 Americas Silver Corp
* Americas Silver Corporation provides first quarter production update
* Consolidated silver production for quarter of about 672,000 silver ounces and 1.28 million silver equivalent ounces
* Consolidated silver production for quarter of about 672,000 silver ounces and 1.28 million silver equivalent ounces

* Guidance for 2016 remains unchanged at 2.5 - 3.0 million ounces in silver production
* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance