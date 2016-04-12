April 12 Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation provides first quarter production update

* Consolidated silver production for quarter of about 672,000 silver ounces and 1.28 million silver equivalent ounces

* Guidance for 2016 remains unchanged at 2.5 - 3.0 million ounces in silver production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)