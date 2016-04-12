April 12 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arena Pharmaceuticals reports favorable results from Phase
1B multiple-ascending dose clinical trial of APD371
* There was one discontinuation in high-dose group due to an
adverse event of mild thirst and somnolence
* Drug levels at all doses tested in trial were well above
those believed to be needed to stimulate CB 2 receptor
* All adverse events were classified as mild, and there were
no serious adverse events reported
