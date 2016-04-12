BRIEF-Virtusa reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
April 12 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc
* UPDATE - Actinium announces selection of Zevacor Pharma, Inc. For clinical production and supply of Iomab-B for pivotal Phase 3 Sierra trial
* Says Phase 3 Sierra trial is expected to enroll 150 patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
May 16 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.