UPDATE 1-Japan "toushin" funds see outflows after reprimand from FSA
* Financial industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism
April 12 Arthur J Gallagher & Co
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires Insurance Plans Agency, Inc.
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Financial industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism
BANJUL, May 16 The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) will invest up to $500 million in Gambia, its president said, an economic boost to the impoverished West African country ostracized by investors under former president Yahya Jammeh.