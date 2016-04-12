BRIEF-Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
April 12 Wilks Brothers, Llc
* Acquired ownership of an aggregate of 3.1 million additional common shares in capital of trican well service ltd
* Now owns approximately 15.98% of issued and outstanding common shares of trican well service ltd
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing