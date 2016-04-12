April 12 Golden Tag Resources Ltd :

* Says on completion of formal purchase agreement, company will hold a 100% interest in project

* Terminated option agreement to sell 50% interest in aquilon property with 9395261 Canada Inc due to failure to make payments

* Says received $80,000 in non-refundable option payments under terminated option