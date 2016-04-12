BRIEF-Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
April 12 Rice Energy Inc
* Entered stalking horse asset purchase agreement with unit of Alpha Natural Resources, Inc
* Agreement with Alpha Natural Resources unit to acquire Marcellus,Utica assets in Central Greene county, Pennsylvania for $200 million in cash
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing