April 12 Rice Energy Inc :

* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 23.5 million shares of its common stock

* NGP Rice Holdings is offering 3.5 million shares of Rice Energy's common stock

* Intends to use portion of proceeds from offering to buy Marcellus, Utica assets from Alpha Natural Resources for $200 million

* Rice Energy is offering 20 million shares of its common stock