* Copper lake resources ltd says debentures will have a term of five years from date of issue and will bear interest at 12% per annum

* Copper lake resources ltd says debentures will be convertible into units at rate of $0.05 per unit for first year, and at $0.10 per unit thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)