April 12 Starlight US Multi-Family Core Fund :

* Starlight US Multi-Family core fund - adjusted funds from operations payout ratio was 44.5% for Q4,improved from 53.6% for Q4 of 2014

* Starlight US Multi-Family core fund - same property net operating income growth was 3.6% for Q4