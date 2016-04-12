UPDATE 1-Japan "toushin" funds see outflows after reprimand from FSA
* Financial industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism
April 12 Starlight US Multi-Family Core Fund :
* Starlight US Multi-Family core fund - adjusted funds from operations payout ratio was 44.5% for Q4,improved from 53.6% for Q4 of 2014
* Starlight US Multi-Family core fund - same property net operating income growth was 3.6% for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Financial industry freezing toushin sales after FSA criticism
BANJUL, May 16 The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) will invest up to $500 million in Gambia, its president said, an economic boost to the impoverished West African country ostracized by investors under former president Yahya Jammeh.