April 13 Genesee & Wyoming Inc Says G&W's Same

* Says g&w's traffic in the first quarter of 2016 was 681,384 carloads, an increase of 179,020 carloads

* Says g&w's traffic in the first quarter of 2016 was 681,384 carloads, an increase of 179,020 carloads, or 35.6%

* Says g&w's same-railroad traffic in the first quarter of 2016 was 449,593 carloads, a decrease of 52,771 carloads

* g&w's same-railroad traffic in march 2016 was 169,115 carloads, a decrease of 20,773 carloads

* Genesee & wyoming inc says g&w's traffic in march 2016 was 238,297 carloads, an increase of 48,409 carloads, or 25.5%, compared with march 2015.

* Railroad traffic in march 2016 was 169,115 carloads, a decrease of 20,773 carloads, or 10.9%, compared with march 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)