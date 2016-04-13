PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Genesee & Wyoming Inc Says G&W's Same
* Says g&w's traffic in the first quarter of 2016 was 681,384 carloads, an increase of 179,020 carloads, or 35.6%
* Says g&w's traffic in the first quarter of 2016 was 681,384 carloads, an increase of 179,020 carloads, or 35.6%
* Says g&w's same-railroad traffic in the first quarter of 2016 was 449,593 carloads, a decrease of 52,771 carloads
* g&w's same-railroad traffic in march 2016 was 169,115 carloads, a decrease of 20,773 carloads
* Genesee & wyoming inc says g&w's traffic in march 2016 was 238,297 carloads, an increase of 48,409 carloads, or 25.5%, compared with march 2015.
* Railroad traffic in march 2016 was 169,115 carloads, a decrease of 20,773 carloads, or 10.9%, compared with march 2015.
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to push for an extension of supply cuts into 2018.