PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Ag&E Holdings Inc
* ag&e holdings inc says prior to closing of transaction, age intends to make a cash distribution
* ag&e holdings inc says at this time age estimates amount of distribution to be $0.05 to $0.11 per share
* ag&e holdings inc says age expects tomasello to serve as interim chief executive officer of age
* Consideration for transaction will be a mix of stock of age and a five-year note
* At closing aga will receive new shares in age that equal about 31% of outstanding shares of age's common stock
* Says at closing aga will also receive a note for $1 million in principal
* Says prior to closing of transaction, age intends to make a cash distribution to its existing shareholders
* Says age estimates amount of cash distribution to be $0.05 to $0.11 per share
* ag&e says if certain product targets are satisfied in 2 yrs, aga will get new shares in age such that aga's shares will be 45% of outstanding age shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to push for an extension of supply cuts into 2018.