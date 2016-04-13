April 13 Azarga Uranium Corp

* Restructuring contemplates many transactions, in addition to, transfer of Powerlite's 18.1 million Azarga shares to Wintercrest or Nominee

* Powerlite Ventures Limited, a unit of Blumont Group Ltd entered into a settlement agreement with Wintercrest Advisors LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)