April 13 Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius Minerals Corp says bought deal financing of 3.1 million shares of Altius at a price of C$11.25 per common share

* Plans to use net proceeds to partially fund previously copper purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Yamana Gold Inc

* Syndicate of underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 3.1 million shares of Altius at C$11.25/share

* Has paid $8 million as an initial payment for copper purchase agreement and balance of us$52 million is due on or about May 3, 2016