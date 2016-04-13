April 13 Polaris Materials Corp :

* Sales volumes in q1 2016 were 516,000 tons

* Expect full year sales volumes in range of 3.2 million to 3.5 million tons

* Sees q2 2016 shipments are currently scheduled in range of 0.9 million to 1.1 million tons

* Heavy rain in key markets, as well as scheduled maintenance at one of bay area delivery points, continued to impact volumes