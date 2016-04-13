April 13 Evolution Petroleum Corp

* Entered into a new three-year, senior secured reserve-based credit facility with midfirst bank of oklahoma city

* $50 million facility replaces company's unsecured credit facility which was set to mature on april 29

* Proceeds from facility may be used for acquisition and development of oil and gas properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)