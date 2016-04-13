BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 Evolution Petroleum Corp
* Entered into a new three-year, senior secured reserve-based credit facility with midfirst bank of oklahoma city
* $50 million facility replaces company's unsecured credit facility which was set to mature on april 29
* Proceeds from facility may be used for acquisition and development of oil and gas properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results