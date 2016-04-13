BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 Adesto Technologies Corp :
* Says Q1 sales mix shifted toward higher margin solutions, driving gross margins to approximately 49 percent
* Says expects Q1 revenue below its original guidance range of $11.8 million to $12.0 million
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results