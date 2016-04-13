April 13 Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Copper Mountain announces production results for Q1-2016

* Annual production on track

* Copper mountain mining corp says produced 19 million pounds of copper, 7,100 ounces of gold, and 65,700 ounces of silver during Q1

* Copper mountain mining corp says on track to meet production guidance for year