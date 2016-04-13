BRIEF-Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius in U.S.
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
April 13 Ultra Lithium Inc :
* Ultra Lithium receives drilling permit and signs drill contract for exploration at the South Big Smoky Valley Brine Lithium Project
* Drilling is anticipated to commence in fourth week of april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Vifor Pharma and Akebia announce exclusive license agreement to provide Vadadustat to Fresenius medical care in the U.S. Upon FDA approval
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results