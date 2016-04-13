April 13 International Speedway Corp :

* International Speedway Corporation announces a 58 pct increase in its annual dividend, names new executive officers and election of board of directors

* ISC declared an annual dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on June 30, 2016, to common stockholders

* Says expects to continue increasing dividend in years beyond 2016 at a rate of approximately 4 pct to 5 pct annually