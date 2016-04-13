April 13 Encanto Potash Corp :
* Encanto confirms that MOU is now expanded for an annual
supply of a minimum of 2,000,000 metric tonnes of potash
* Says finalized important terms for their memorandum of
understanding with Metals And Minerals Trading Company of India
* MOU allows for immediate supply of potash by Encanto to
MMTC, while Encanto concurrently continues to develop
Muskowekwan project
* MOU also allows for immediate supply of potash by Encanto
to MMTC
* MOU provides that MMTC will also act as Encanto's
worldwide distributor of potash on an exclusive basis
* Encanto Potash Corp says now intends to create joint
trading company with Muskowekwan First Nation
