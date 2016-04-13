April 13 Quotient Ltd

* Total revenue for q4 of fiscal 2016 is expected to be about $5 million, including other revenue (product development fees) of about $0.5 million

* $1.4 million milestone payment for conventional reagent products expected to be earned in fy ended march 31, 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.57, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)