BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
April 13 Summit Materials Inc
* Says secondary offering 10.0 million class a shares
* Not offering any shares of class a common stock in offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares in the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.