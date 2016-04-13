BRIEF-Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
April 13 Southcross Holdings
* Southcross holdings lp says bankruptcy court confirmed por on april 11, 2016
* Pre-Packaged plan eliminated nearly $700 million of funded debt and preferred equity obligations of holdings
* Pre-Packaged plan provided for a new equity investment from certain of its existing equity holders Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
NEW YORK, May 15 Debt-laden Puerto Rico announced on Monday that the Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, avoiding a protracted bankruptcy.